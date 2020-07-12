COVID-19 positivity rate up in Woodbury County, still well below April highs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Sunday marked the third day in a row in which more than 15 people were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County.

The Siouxland District Health Department recorded 17 new cases Sunday, following 16 on Saturday and 19 on Friday. Friday's tally was the largest single-day increase in the number of virus cases recorded since early June.

As a consequence of the somewhat higher number of new infections, the county's positivity rate -- the percentage of people who were tested for the virus, whose tests came back positive -- hovered above 10 percent for the third day in a row on Sunday.

During the second half of June, there was only one day the positivity rate climbed above 10 percent, and on several days it was as low as 2, 3 or 4 percent.

Statewide, Iowa's positivity rate was 7 percent on Saturday, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Positivity rates are significant because a higher positivity rate means the virus is likely going undetected in more people, and the virus generally is spreading more.