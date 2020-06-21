COVID-19 recoveries outpacing new infections in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- The number of Woodbury County patients who have recovered from COVID-19 is continuing to outpace the county's newly reported infections.
During the last week, 174 people have recovered from the virus in the county, for a total of 2,582 recoveries to date, according to the Siouxland District Health Department. During that same time frame, only 43 people tested positive for the virus -- meaning that the number of infected individuals declined by 131.
Of the 3,066 people in the county who have tested positive for the virus in Woodbury County since March, only about 442 of them are currently dealing with an active virus, after taking the county's 42 deaths into account.
Neighboring Dakota County reported one additional infection on Sunday, for a total of 1,754 to date. The Dakota County Health Department did not release an updated number of recoveries on Sunday, but the majority of the individuals in the county who've tested positive were already considered recovered a week ago.
The criteria for recovery from the virus, as established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, include not having had a fever for the past 72 hours (without the use of fever-alleviating medication), while other symptoms, like cough or shortness of breath, also improve. All this must happen no less than 10 days since symptoms first appeared.
Some other counties in Northwest Iowa have not yet reached the point where the majority of their infected have recovered. In Buena Vista County, where some 1,666 individuals had tested positive as of Sunday, only 464 had recovered, according to data from Iowa's Department of Public Health.
In Dickinson County, 75 of the county's 200 known infections have recovered. In Sioux County, 200 of the county's 418 positives have recovered. Forty of Clay County's 105 infections have recovered.
Yet a few others have seen more promising numbers, leaving them with only a handful of infections -- in Lyon County, 29 of the county's 32 individuals with the virus have recovered, while in neighboring Osceola County, 45 of their 49 residents who've tested positive are well again. The same is true of Ida County, where 16 of the county's 20 known cases have recovered.
Statewide, most of Iowa's known COVID-19-positive individuals have recovered from their infections. Of the 25,957 people who have tested positive for the virus since March, 16,058 are recovered, while 685 have died, according to IDPH data.
In South Dakota, only 827 of the 6,297 people that tested positive for the virus are still considered to have active infections, according to data from the South Dakota Department of Health. Eighty-one deaths in the state have been attributed to the virus.
Nebraska's Department of Health and Human Services has reported a total of 17,810 cases as of Sunday evening. Of these, 11,776 are considered recovered, while 244 have died. Douglas County (the Omaha area) has represented the majority of the state's new infections reported in the past two weeks.
