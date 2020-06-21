COVID-19 recoveries outpacing new infections in Woodbury County

Some other counties in Northwest Iowa have not yet reached the point where the majority of their infected have recovered. In Buena Vista County, where some 1,666 individuals had tested positive as of Sunday, only 464 had recovered, according to data from Iowa's Department of Public Health.

In Dickinson County, 75 of the county's 200 known infections have recovered. In Sioux County, 200 of the county's 418 positives have recovered. Forty of Clay County's 105 infections have recovered.

Yet a few others have seen more promising numbers, leaving them with only a handful of infections -- in Lyon County, 29 of the county's 32 individuals with the virus have recovered, while in neighboring Osceola County, 45 of their 49 residents who've tested positive are well again. The same is true of Ida County, where 16 of the county's 20 known cases have recovered.

Statewide, most of Iowa's known COVID-19-positive individuals have recovered from their infections. Of the 25,957 people who have tested positive for the virus since March, 16,058 are recovered, while 685 have died, according to IDPH data.