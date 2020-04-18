COVID-19 surge continues as Woodbury, Dakota counties pass 30 cases each

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The number of cases of the novel coronavirus in Dakota and Woodbury counties continued to march upward Saturday, with both counties reporting nine new cases and both rising above a total of 30.
Woodbury County now stands at 36 cases -- the nine new confirmed infections include a juvenile male, three are men between 18 and 40 years old, one is a man between 41 and 60 years old, one is a juvenile female, two are women between the ages of 18 and 40 years old, and one is a woman between 41 and 60 years old.
Of the county's total cases, 19 are believed to have recovered, according to the Siouxland District Health Department.
Dakota County, which has one-fifth the population of Woodbury County and had no cases of the virus as recently as a week ago, now has 34 confirmed cases. One of Dakota County's new cases is under age 21, six are between 21 and 59, and two individuals are over age 60. Contact tracing investigations have been initiated for the new cases, according to the Dakota County Health Department.
The number of cases in Dakota County spiked on Friday, with 16 new cases recorded. An unknown number of people working at the Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Dakota City have the virus, a Tyson spokeswoman acknowledged Friday.
COVID-19 outbreaks have become a concern for meatpackers elsewhere. Outbreaks have taken root at three such plants in Iowa -- the Tyson Foods plants in Waterloo and Columbus Junction, and at a National Beef plant in Tama. The sheriff of Black Hawk County has urged the closure of the Tyson plant in Waterloo.
Meanwhile, a massive outbreak forced the closure a week ago of a Smithfield pork plant in Sioux Falls. That plant was associated with 518 infections among its workers, and those people infected a further 126 people connected to them.
Erica DeLeon, director of the immigrant and refugee advocacy initiative One Siouxland, said a number of the Tyson plant workers are part of immigrant communities, who for various reasons may struggle somewhat with social distancing should they come down with the virus.
"If somebody needs to self-isolate, but they live in an apartment with their whole family, and they don't have a lot of space to do that, what do they do?" DeLeon said.
She added that many families would have difficulties isolating a sick loved one -- including her own, should a member of her family take ill. The fact that some people are asymptomatic carriers of the virus further complicates the problem.
DeLeon said she'd been fielding COVID-19 questions from local immigrant communities, due partly to rumors and individuals' questions and uncertainties about the virus, since before Tyson acknowledged the infections.
"There's just a lot of concerns, especially in tight-knit communities, especially our Somali and East African communities are very tight-knit, and live close together, and a lot of family members sometimes, and so it's really hard to take those measures in some cases," she added.
South Sioux City Mayor Rod Koch said that people in the community are probably "starting to get restless," weary of social distancing and staying inside -- skies were sunny Saturday, and the sunshine will continue through the early part of this week. But Koch would prefer community members resist the urge to go out unnecessarily.
"It's concerning, all of a sudden we have all these cases in Dakota County. I wasn't aware that they were coming out of Tyson, I hadn't heard that, I had my theories of where they were coming from, but it doesn't surprise me with what's going on around the country," Koch said.
Koch also expressed concern for the county's foreign-born residents as they navigate the virus.
"We have a lot of immigrants in Dakota County, and I hope the people that aren't feeling well, have fevers, let's hope they're not frightened to go to the doctor, get tested, so they can be quarantined. Mostly to keep them safe," he said.
DeLeon and Koch both applauded Tyson's efforts to halt the spread among its workers, including temperature checks and face coverings, which they implemented last month.
Statewide, Nebraska's Department of Health and Human Services reported a total of 1,287 confirmed cases as of Saturday evening, though this did not include all of the infections reported in Dakota County. Twenty-eight deaths in the state have been attributed to the virus.
In Iowa, the statewide total jumped to 2,513 confirmed cases as of Saturday, an increase of 181 over the day before. This includes new cases in Plymouth, Osceola and Clay counties. A total of 10 new deaths were reported in Appanoose, Linn, Louisa, Muscatine, Polk and Tama counties, bringing the state's death toll to 74.
Of Iowa's cases, 1,095 have recovered.
South Dakota stands at 1,542 cases of the virus, with the vast majority -- 1,276 of them -- being in Minnehaha County, the epicenter of the state's outbreak. Union County recorded one new confirmed case. The state has recorded seven deaths associated with the virus, and 552 recoveries.
Erin Murphy of the Journal Des Moines Bureau contributed reporting.
