COVID-19 surge continues as Woodbury, Dakota counties pass 30 cases each

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The number of cases of the novel coronavirus in Dakota and Woodbury counties continued to march upward Saturday, with both counties reporting nine new cases and both rising above a total of 30.

Woodbury County now stands at 36 cases -- the nine new confirmed infections include a juvenile male, three are men between 18 and 40 years old, one is a man between 41 and 60 years old, one is a juvenile female, two are women between the ages of 18 and 40 years old, and one is a woman between 41 and 60 years old.

Of the county's total cases, 19 are believed to have recovered, according to the Siouxland District Health Department.

Dakota County, which has one-fifth the population of Woodbury County and had no cases of the virus as recently as a week ago, now has 34 confirmed cases. One of Dakota County's new cases is under age 21, six are between 21 and 59, and two individuals are over age 60. Contact tracing investigations have been initiated for the new cases, according to the Dakota County Health Department.

The number of cases in Dakota County spiked on Friday, with 16 new cases recorded. An unknown number of people working at the Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Dakota City have the virus, a Tyson spokeswoman acknowledged Friday.