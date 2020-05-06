COVID-19 testing complete, Dakota City Tyson plant to re-open Thursday

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- The Tyson Fresh Meats beef plant at Dakota City will resume limited production Thursday, the company reported on Wednesday evening.
The plant was idled at the end of last week as its workers were tested for the novel coronavirus and the facility deep-cleaned. The company had initially planned for a four-day shutdown, but by Monday Tyson had decided to delay the re-opening as it awaited the results of the COVID-19 tests.
"We’ve completed processing of test results and will be resuming limited operations of our Dakota City beef plant on Thursday. During the pause in production we conducted additional deep cleaning and sanitization of the entire facility," a spokeswoman wrote in a statement Wednesday.
"All team members returning to work at our facilities have been tested, and any employee who has tested positive will remain on sick leave until they’ve satisfied official health requirements for return to work. We have implemented enhanced safety protocols to help ensure our efforts meet or exceed local, state and federal guidelines. "
The company has yet to disclose how many of its 4,300 workers have tested positive for the virus. A source familiar with the matter told the Journal a week ago that some 669 of the plant's workers had tested positive. Three of the plant's workers have succumbed to the virus.
Several meatpacking plants have been shuttered in recent weeks as they struggled to control COVID-19 outbreaks among workers. The Tyson plant at Waterloo, Iowa, is also re-opening this week -- it was closed down April 22, and some 444 of its workers contracted the virus.
The Smithfield pork plant at Sioux Falls began the process of re-opening this week. The Virginia-based company moved to close the plant April 12, after the virus was detected in hundreds of its workers.
The Associated Press and the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier contributed reporting.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.