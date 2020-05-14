You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
COVID-19 testing site to open Saturday in Storm Lake
View Comments

COVID-19 testing site to open Saturday in Storm Lake

Virus Outbreak Vaccine Science

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 NIAID-RML via AP

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A COVID-19 testing site is scheduled to open Saturday in Storm Lake.

The Test Iowa site will be located at Storm Lake High School, 621 Tornado Drive. The site is for residents of Western Iowa. Iowans are encouraged to fill out an assessment at TestIowa.com to determine if they qualify for testing. Individuals who qualify will then schedule an appointment to get tested.

Only individuals who have qualified for testing and scheduled an appointment will be tested.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News