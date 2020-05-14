COVID-19 testing site to open Saturday in Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A COVID-19 testing site is scheduled to open Saturday in Storm Lake.
The Test Iowa site will be located at Storm Lake High School, 621 Tornado Drive. The site is for residents of Western Iowa. Iowans are encouraged to fill out an assessment at TestIowa.com to determine if they qualify for testing. Individuals who qualify will then schedule an appointment to get tested.
Only individuals who have qualified for testing and scheduled an appointment will be tested.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.