COVID-19 testing site to open Saturday in Storm Lake

The Test Iowa site will be located at Storm Lake High School, 621 Tornado Drive. The site is for residents of Western Iowa. Iowans are encouraged to fill out an assessment at TestIowa.com to determine if they qualify for testing. Individuals who qualify will then schedule an appointment to get tested.