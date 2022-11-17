 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID-19 transmission continues to be 'low' in Woodbury County

COVID-19 vaccination nurses 3 (copy)

A nurse administers a COVID-19 vaccination during a mass vaccination clinic Feb. 17 in Sioux City.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY — The number of tests coming back positive for COVID-19 in Woodbury County increased slightly last week, but community transmission remains "low," according to the CDC.

Data updated by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday, shows 89 positive tests, which is up from 83 positive tests reported on Nov. 8. Sixty-seven positive tests were reported on Nov. 1.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID Data Tracker rates Woodbury County's community transmission level as low. That level was calculated on Nov. 10 using data from Nov. 3 to Nov. 9.

When community transmission is low, the CDC recommends that individuals stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms. Wearing a mask is advised on public transportation and when a person has symptoms, tests positive for the virus, or has been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

