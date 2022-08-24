 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID-19 transmission drops to 'medium' in Woodbury County; Positive tests increase

COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic 3

Vaccine preparer Joanie Rise fills a syringe with Pfizer vaccine during Woodbury County's first COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic on Feb. 10 at the Tyson Events Center. Woodbury County had 19 of the mass vaccination clinics from February through early May 2021. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY — Woodbury County fell to a medium level of COVID-19 transmission, but the number of tests coming back positive for virus increased slightly. 

The county saw a 4% increase in the number of positive COVID tests reported in the last seven days, according to the state's most recent COVID-19 report. The data, which was updated by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday, shows 226 positive tests, which is up from the 217 positive tests reported on Aug. 16.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID Data Tracker rates Woodbury County's community transmission level as medium. That level was calculated on Aug. 18 using data from Aug. 11 to 17.

When community transmission is medium, the CDC recommends that those at high risk for severe illness talk to their health care providers about whether they need to wear a mask and take other precautions, get tested if they have symptoms and stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. 

The latest COVID-19 surge, which began nationwide in June, is driven by the highly transmissible BA.5 subvariant, which now accounts for nearly 89% of cases, according to the CDC. BA.5 and its cousin BA.4 appear to spread more easily than previous Omicron lineages.

