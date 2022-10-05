 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID-19 transmission is low in Woodbury County

COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic 3 (copy) (copy)

Vaccine preparer Joanie Rise fills a syringe with Pfizer vaccine during Woodbury County's first COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic on Feb. 10, 2021 at the Tyson Events Center. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY — The number of tests coming back positive for COVID-19 in Woodbury County has remained in the double digits for the second straight week.

The data, which was updated by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday, shows 80 positive tests, which is up slightly from 76 positive tests reported on Sept. 27, but down from 115 positive tests reported on Sept. 13.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID Data Tracker rates Woodbury County's community transmission level as low. That level was calculated on Sept. 29 using data from Sept. 22 to 28.

When community transmission is low, the CDC recommends that individuals stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms. Wearing a mask is advised on public transportation and when a person has symptoms, tests positive for the virus, or has been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

