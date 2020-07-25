COVID-19 trends rise across state, but not in Northwest Iowa

SIOUX CITY -- After watching COVID-19 cases climb steadily for weeks, health officials breathed a collective sigh of relief in June.
Throughout May and June, Iowa's 14-day rolling total of active cases declined from a high of 7,342 active statewide cases on May 6. The number dipped slightly under 4,000 by mid June, but in recent weeks highly populated counties such as Polk, Johnson, Webster, Cerro Gordo, Dubuque and Linn have fueled an increase in infection rates, pushing Iowa's totals back above 6,000 and causing renewed alerts that the coronavirus pandemic was far from over.
Yet Iowa Department of Public Health data that tracks COVID-19 in each of Iowa's 99 counties shows the rate of new cases dropping throughout much of this corner of the state. While the state's overall graph showing total active cases has turned upward, for much of July numbers have gone in the opposite direction across most of Siouxland.
The overall number of cases continues to climb, of course, but telling figures such as number of new cases, the number of currently active cases and the percentage of tests that come back positive have declined. Most of those numbers have dropped while the number of tests being done has remained steady.
It's an encouraging trend, health officials said, but it could be better. After seeing a high of 667 new cases the week of May 3, Woodbury County's total had dropped to 56 new cases the week of June 21. It was at 112 for the week of July 12. Overall, Woodbury County has had 3,519 total cases and 47 deaths.
Siouxland District Health Department director Kevin Grieme pointed out that the number of people tested per week has remained in the 1,000-1,600 range, and the rate of positive tests has been at 6-8 percent the past five weeks, down from 30 percent in early May.
Hovering at the same level is a positive, he said, but if conditions were truly improving, the numbers would be continuing to drop.
"It's a relief that it's not at least growing," Grieme said. "Right now, it would be nice to see our numbers go down."
With 1,771 total cases as of Friday evening, Buena Vista has had the highest per capita rate of cases in Iowa. Since May 27, when it reported 649 new cases on that day alone, the numbers have been dropping. On June 5, the county had 1,105 active cases, a large total attributed, in part, to testing of workers at Tyson Meats plants in Storm Lake and the opening of a TestIowa drive-thru testing site. On June 2, Tyson announced that 591 of the 2,300 workers at its Storm Lake pork plant had tested positive for the virus.
Because Buena Vista County peaked later than most counties, residents may have believed that the virus wasn't going to be that bad there. Pam Bogue, Buena Vista County Public Health and Home Care administrator, said she, too, was hopeful that Buena Vista would avoid the big spike.
"Once we hit those big numbers, people in the community took it seriously and began taking more of those precautions," such as wearing masks, washing their hands frequently and avoiding large crowds, Bogue said.
The number of active COVID-19 cases dropped to 50 by July 1. It stood at 28 on Friday. There have been 12 COVID-related deaths.
Bogue said it has helped that retailers such as Walmart and Walgreens now require customers to wear masks, a measure researchers say helps slow the virus' spread. Bogue is cautiously optimistic that the virus is under control in Buena Vista County. The TestIowa site is still doing about 150 tests a day, but the number of new cases reported has been as low as one or two a day in recent weeks.
Tyson spokesman Gary Mickelson said the number of active COVID-19 cases among Tyson workers also has dropped significantly the past month at its plants in Storm Lake and Dakota City, Nebraska, where nearly 800 out of the beef plant's 4,500 employees and contractors had tested positive as of late May. Mickelson said the company continues to provide on-site testing for workers at both locations.
By Memorial Day weekend, Iowa restaurants, bars and most businesses were allowed to reopen after the state had ordered them closed in late March to slow the spread of the virus. Health officials anticipated a possible uptick in COVID-19 cases after people began leaving the isolation of their homes to go out to eat or shop. That increase never really happened.
Grieme said some people may still be wary of going out, and that may be keeping the spread down, but he sees more and more people out and about.
"People are more mobile and going out for more things," he said. "I don't know if people in Woodbury County are more in tune with what needs to be done."
That seems to be the case in Dickinson County, where Iowa's Great Lakes attract visitors from throughout the region. About two weeks after Memorial Day, a traditional kickoff to the summer vacation season, the county saw a spike in cases. By June 20, the county had more than 150 daily active cases, many of them young adults in the 20-30 age range who were going to the many bars and restaurants in the lakes area.
But since then, the number has dropped to 51 active cases through July 21, according to the most recent report from Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake. The county has had 352 total cases and four deaths.
Jennifer Gustafson, Lakes Regional Healthcare vice president of marketing, said officials have yet to see any spike in the wake of the July 4 weekend, typically the biggest weekend of the summer.
"We're probably more in a holding-your-breath situation," Gustafson said.
During the June peak, health officials renewed their public campaigns about the importance of disinfecting businesses, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Gustafson said that message seems to have taken hold.
"I think people are being better with that," she said. "I think our business owners are really taking it seriously."
A White House Coronavirus Task Force document made public earlier this month included Sioux and Osceola counties among five in Iowa referred to as "red zones" with new cases rising above 100 per 100,000 population and positive new tests results above 10 percent. It recommended that communities in red zones close bars and gyms, limit social gatherings to 10 or fewer people and have all businesses require masks and practice social distancing.
Those numbers may have been misleading, especially with a sparsely populated county such as Osceola, where an increase of just a handful of new cases can cause a large leap in cases per capita.
On June 26, there were zero active cases in Osceola County, according to state data. That number reached a high of 19 on July 11 and has since retreated to eight as of Friday. The most new cases reported on any day in the county is four, and it has had 73 total positive cases. The positive test rate remains slightly above 10 percent.
Sioux County, with a larger population than Osceola County, also has seen a steady decline in its 14-day rolling active case number from a high of 91 on July 1 to 52 as of Friday. The county has reported 553 total cases and one death and its positive test rate is still elevated at 15 percent.
In that same White House report, Woodbury and Plymouth counties were among 42 counties in what it called "yellow zones," with numbers slightly lower than those in the red zones.
Like other area counties, Plymouth has seen its numbers drop, rather than rise in recent weeks. After a peak of 99 active cases on July 1, Plymouth County stood at 45 on Friday and has had 404 total cases and six deaths.
Numbers there could begin to climb again since a TestIowa site opened in Le Mars on Monday.
"Plymouth County has seen some flattening on overall positive cases since the local TestIowa sites have closed. We felt it was beneficial for our communities to offer local testing again. We expect to see an increase in numbers again with more testing being done," said Tara Geddes, manager at Floyd Valley Community Health in Le Mars.
Numbers have risen this month in Lyon County. The county has had only 84 total COVID-19 cases, but after having just eight active cases on July 1, that number has risen to 30 as of Friday.
Across the Missouri River from Sioux City, Dakota County has seen its numbers decline since the outbreak at the Tyson plant. Despite ranking 17th in population among Nebraska's 93 counties, Dakota County at one time had the second highest number of cases in the state. As of Friday, it still ranked third behind Douglas and Lancaster counties, home to Omaha and Lincoln, respectively. But during the past 14 days, Dakota County had recorded just 31 new positive cases, ranking 10th in the state, and has had 1,850 cases and 41 deaths.
"We're happily seeing some decrease in the numbers and hope that continues," said Natasha Ritchison, Dakota County Health Department director. "A lot of people and businesses have been very responsive and are doing the things they need to do to be safe."
Case numbers may be holding steady or declining across Siouxland, but health officials cautioned residents not to throw caution to the wind.
"We're not out of the woods yet," Grieme said. "The wrong set of people in the wrong place could cause a dramatic increase."
It's hard to say what kind of effect next month's reopening of schools and colleges will have, Bogue said, because most schools are still finalizing their plans on how to teach kids this fall during the pandemic.
"They're all planning differently," she said.
A key to keeping those chart numbers dropping, she said, is continuing to follow guidelines that have been recommended throughout the pandemic: wear a mask covering the nose and mouth in public, wash hands frequently, avoid large gatherings, practice social distancing and stay home if you don't feel well.
"We still need to do all those simple things we've been talking about for months," Bogue said.
