COVID-19 trends rise across state, but not in Northwest Iowa

Siouxland District Health Department director Kevin Grieme pointed out that the number of people tested per week has remained in the 1,000-1,600 range, and the rate of positive tests has been at 6-8 percent the past five weeks, down from 30 percent in early May.

Hovering at the same level is a positive, he said, but if conditions were truly improving, the numbers would be continuing to drop.

"It's a relief that it's not at least growing," Grieme said. "Right now, it would be nice to see our numbers go down."

With 1,771 total cases as of Friday evening, Buena Vista has had the highest per capita rate of cases in Iowa. Since May 27, when it reported 649 new cases on that day alone, the numbers have been dropping. On June 5, the county had 1,105 active cases, a large total attributed, in part, to testing of workers at Tyson Meats plants in Storm Lake and the opening of a TestIowa drive-thru testing site. On June 2, Tyson announced that 591 of the 2,300 workers at its Storm Lake pork plant had tested positive for the virus.

Because Buena Vista County peaked later than most counties, residents may have believed that the virus wasn't going to be that bad there. Pam Bogue, Buena Vista County Public Health and Home Care administrator, said she, too, was hopeful that Buena Vista would avoid the big spike.