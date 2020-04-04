COVID-19 update: Iowa counties see additional cases, Yankton County has 'substantial community spread'

A day after its first case of the novel coronavirus was disclosed, Lyon County reported a second confirmed case. According to a press release from Health Services of Lyon County, the individual is between 61 and 80 years old and is self-isolating at home.

Crawford County, meanwhile, reported three new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the county's total to four cases. According to a press release from Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health, one of the individuals is between 41 and 60 years of age, while the other two are between 61 and 80 years of age.

South Dakota has a total of 212 cases of the virus as of Saturday, with 76 having recovered and two deaths. 5,012 have tested negative for the virus.

As of Saturday, Iowa has a total of 786 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including more than 30 spread across eight Northwest Iowa counties.

Though its figures do not add up to the full 786, data from the Iowa Department of Public Health indicates that 488 of the state's COVID-19 patients were never hospitalized for the virus, while 85 are currently hospitalized, 68 have been discharged and are recovering, and 14 have died. 9,454 people in Iowa have tested negative for the virus.