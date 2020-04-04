COVID-19 update: Iowa counties see additional cases, Yankton County has 'substantial community spread'

YANKTON, S.D. -- The number of novel coronavirus cases in Yankton County jumped to 14 as of Saturday, and the county is now considered to have "substantial community spread" of the virus.
Among Siouxland counties it remains by far the most impacted by the virus, in terms of the number of cases. Counties in Northwest Iowa also reported additional cases, while the northeastern-most counties in Nebraska have yet to report a single case.
According to the South Dakota Department of Health, four of Yankton County's 14 cases have recovered.
Yankton County is now one of five in South Dakota that has substantial community spread, a state classification that means there are five or more cases in the county acquired within communities. The others are Minnehaha, Lincoln, Beadle and Lawrence counties. Minnehaha alone has 81 cases of the virus.
In Northwest Iowa, Sioux County tallied its sixth and seventh cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday. According to a press release posted Friday by Sioux County Community Health Partners, one of the individuals is an adult between the ages of 61 and 80 years old, while the other is an adult between 18 and 40 years old. Both individuals are in isolation.
A day after its first case of the novel coronavirus was disclosed, Lyon County reported a second confirmed case. According to a press release from Health Services of Lyon County, the individual is between 61 and 80 years old and is self-isolating at home.
Crawford County, meanwhile, reported three new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the county's total to four cases. According to a press release from Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health, one of the individuals is between 41 and 60 years of age, while the other two are between 61 and 80 years of age.
South Dakota has a total of 212 cases of the virus as of Saturday, with 76 having recovered and two deaths. 5,012 have tested negative for the virus.
As of Saturday, Iowa has a total of 786 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including more than 30 spread across eight Northwest Iowa counties.
Though its figures do not add up to the full 786, data from the Iowa Department of Public Health indicates that 488 of the state's COVID-19 patients were never hospitalized for the virus, while 85 are currently hospitalized, 68 have been discharged and are recovering, and 14 have died. 9,454 people in Iowa have tested negative for the virus.
No COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in Siouxland to date.
Nebraska has 323 confirmed cases of the virus as of Saturday evening, with eight deaths. 5,139 people in the state have tested negative for the virus.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.