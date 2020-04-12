COVID-19 updates: Dakota County reports first two cases; Lyon, Osceola have new cases

According to a statement from Gov. Kim Reynolds' office, the Lyon County case is an adult between the ages of 18 and 40 years old, while the Osceola County case is an adult in the same age range.

Lyon County now sits at three confirmed cases, while Osceola has two.

No other counties in Northwest Iowa reported new cases Sunday, and neither did Yankton, Union and Clay counties in the southeastern corner of South Dakota.

Statewide, Iowa stands at a total of 1,587 cases Sunday evening, of which 674 have recovered, according to the governor's office. Seven new deaths were reported statewide -- six in Linn County, which has more cases than any other county in the state, and one in Washington County. In all, 41 deaths in Iowa have been tied to the virus.

Nebraska had 814 cases as of Sunday evening, and the state's death toll stood at 17. Hall County (Grand Island) and Douglas County (Omaha) have been especially hard-hit -- the former has 161 cases, while the latter has 242.

South Dakota's total caseload jumped to 730 on Sunday, due in large part to an ongoing surge in Minnehaha County (Sioux Falls) -- there are 527 cases in that county alone. Six individuals have died from the virus in the state, while 197 have recovered.

