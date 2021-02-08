COVID-19 vaccination clinic set for Feb. 17 for IB individuals in Woodbury, registration starts Wednesday

SIOUX CITY -- Registration will open at 3 p.m. Wednesday for a Feb. 17 COVID-19 vaccination clinic for priority group IB, Siouxland District Health Department announced late Monday.

Only about 1,000 appointments will be available for the Feb. 17 clinic at the Tyson Events Center. All appointments are by registrations only. Beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday, register at: http://www.siouxlanddistricthealth.org/component/content/article/233-covid-19-vaccinationinformation.html?directory=12

Those eligible in IB are Woodbury County residents age 65 years of age or older, and frontline workers that include: firefighters, police officers, and child welfare social workers, PK-12 school staff, early childhood education staff, child care workers and IA healthcare workers who have not received their first dose of vaccine. Identification showing proof of eligibility will be required at the appointment.