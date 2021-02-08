COVID-19 vaccination clinic set for Feb. 17 for IB individuals in Woodbury, registration starts Wednesday

SIOUX CITY -- Registration will open at 3 p.m. Wednesday for a Feb. 17 COVID-19 vaccination clinic for priority group IB, Siouxland District Health Department announced late Monday.
Only about 1,000 appointments will be available for the Feb. 17 clinic at the Tyson Events Center. All appointments are by registrations only. Beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday, register at: http://www.siouxlanddistricthealth.org/component/content/article/233-covid-19-vaccinationinformation.html?directory=12
Those eligible in IB are Woodbury County residents age 65 years of age or older, and frontline workers that include: firefighters, police officers, and child welfare social workers, PK-12 school staff, early childhood education staff, child care workers and IA healthcare workers who have not received their first dose of vaccine. Identification showing proof of eligibility will be required at the appointment.
District Health will assist individuals age 65 and older who do not have the ability to make the appointment online. They can call District Health offices SDHD at 712-234-3922 beginning at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday. In addition, local medical providers will be working to assist their highest-risk patients that are eligible to receive vaccine get signed up for an upcoming appointment.
The first two clinics for IB eligible groups are scheduled for Wednesday and Friday. Siouxland District Health. The roughly 3,000 appointments were filled in less than 10 minutes after District Health released the dates on Feb. 1. The agency came under fire for problems with the roll out that included sending the sign up information to targeted groups nearly 90 minutes before the link was released to the general public.