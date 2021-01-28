COVID-19 vaccination clinics planned at Tyson Events Center next month

SIOUX CITY -- Up to 3,000 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine are expected to be administered in the first clinics for the next priority group in Woodbury County, a top Siouxland District Health Department official said Thursday.

District Health Deputy Director Tyler Brock acknowledged vaccine supplies are coming in slowly, which is "pretty much as expected." While the federal government is expected to soon increase the weekly allotment of doses for Iowa and other states, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday the demand will still outstrip the supply.

Starting Feb. 1, Iowa will expand eligibility for the vaccines to people 65 years and older and those in Tier 1B, which includes firefighters, police officers, child welfare social workers, PK-12 teachers and other staff, early childhood education staff and child care workers.

Brock reiterated that District Health and its partners are not ready for people to sign up for the clinics just yet and that there is "no list" for the public to inquire about.

"We'll announce those dates once we're ready for people to start signing up. We hope to have as many as 3,000 appointments available with roughly half of the available appointments being held for people 65 and older and the other half will be for others in Tier 1 of Phase 1B," Brock said.