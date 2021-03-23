COVID-19 vaccination clinics to move to Siouxland Expo Center

SIOUX CITY -- A Siouxland District Health official told the Sioux City Council Monday that mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be moving from the Tyson Events Center to the Siouxland Expo Center.

"One of the great things is the Tyson Events Center's becoming more and more busy. They have more activities and events. But, one of the downfalls for us is it takes a look at changing locations," said District Health Director Kevin Grieme, who noted clinics on April 6 and 8 are slated to be held at the Expo Center.

In accordance with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' announcement that all adult Iowans will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination starting April 5, Grieme said District Health "will probably expand the eligibility" and "see what the demand is."

After the conclusion of Tuesday's vaccination clinic at the Tyson, Grieme said his department will have distributed another 8,440 doses.

Last Tuesday, Grieme said the Iowa Department of Public Health gave notification that they would allocate 3,600 doses of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to Woodbury County.