COVID-19 vaccinations to start soon in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- A few Woodbury County residents could be inoculated against the novel coronavirus as soon as this week.

"I anticipate some people starting to get shots within a week or two here in Woodbury County, but it won't be widespread," Tyler Brock, deputy director of the Siouxland District Health Department, said Thursday. "There won't be enough vaccine to get anywhere close to the general public."

Brock stressed that the county will only receive "small numbers" of vaccines at first, though he was not yet able to say the exact number of doses that will be delivered.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday green-lit a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, making it the first to be approved for use in the United States. The Moderna vaccine, another vaccine candidate for FDA approval, is expected to receive emergency use authorization in the near future.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month recommended that residents of long-term care facilities and front-line health care providers be the first to receive the vaccine. Siouxland District Health will follow that protocol in Woodbury County.