COVID-19 vaccinations to start soon in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- A few Woodbury County residents could be inoculated against the novel coronavirus as soon as this week.
"I anticipate some people starting to get shots within a week or two here in Woodbury County, but it won't be widespread," Tyler Brock, deputy director of the Siouxland District Health Department, said Thursday. "There won't be enough vaccine to get anywhere close to the general public."
Brock stressed that the county will only receive "small numbers" of vaccines at first, though he was not yet able to say the exact number of doses that will be delivered.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday green-lit a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, making it the first to be approved for use in the United States. The Moderna vaccine, another vaccine candidate for FDA approval, is expected to receive emergency use authorization in the near future.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month recommended that residents of long-term care facilities and front-line health care providers be the first to receive the vaccine. Siouxland District Health will follow that protocol in Woodbury County.
Some people who work in the health care industry are less likely to be exposed to COVID-19 than others, meaning they would likely receive the vaccine at a later date.
As of Saturday, Sioux City's two hospitals were caring for 37 people who were admitted to the hospital because of a COVID-19 infection, while another 21 people in the hospitals have the virus but are hospitalized for another reason. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Sioux City has begun to slide after peaking in November.
Support Local Journalism
Long-term care facilities, including some in Sioux City and many across Northwest Iowa, have been ravaged by the virus. In Iowa, outbreaks at those facilities have been tied to 1,131 deaths in the state, according to state Department of Public Health data.
After frontline health providers and long-term care residents are vaccinated, Brock said, there's a multi-tiered system of who gets the vaccine next, based largely on profession, age and health.
Healthy, younger people whose professions aren't defined as "critical" or "essential" will probably not receive a vaccine for some time, No specific time frame has been established for when the general public will receive the vaccine.
Siouxland District Health has, however, been eyeing strategies for how best to go about vaccinating the over 103,000 county residents, but those plans remain fluid.
The vaccine itself is free, Brock said, though depending on where it's given, there may be a fee associated with administering the shot.
For practical reasons, Brock said the first vaccines in the county are expected to be "shipped directly to the providers that are going to be actually giving the shots." Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines need to be stored and shipped at very-low temperatures, necessitating the use of dry ice and special refrigerators.
The floodgates of COVID-19 vaccine information are expected to open very soon in Woodbury County, and everywhere else.
"Information's going to be flooding out here in the next couple of days. Everything is really kind of hinging on these emergency use authorizations, they've been applied for, and when they get actually granted," Brock said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.