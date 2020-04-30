COVID-19 vaccine testing to begin in Dakota Dunes, 2 Nebraska cities

DAKOTA DUNES -- A COVID-19 vaccine test is coming to a clinic in Dakota Dunes. The company conducting the tests is seeking local participants.
Meridian Clinical Research has announced the beginning of clinical vaccine trials at its offices in Dakota Dunes and in Norfolk and Omaha, Nebraska, plus its location in Savannah, Georgia.
Andrew Kimball, vice president of business development at Meridian, said in a phone interview with The Journal that vaccine trial should begin sometime in May, with other trials tentatively being conducted through the fall. Vaccine trials generally enroll between 50 to 250 participants per location, though this is not a hard and fast number.
Meridian is the firm charged with doing the tests, but it did not develop the vaccine. Kimball said the vaccine, or vaccines, are under development by "pharmaceutical companies," which he did not identify. The company is in discussions with various pharmaceutical companies for possible future tests of other vaccines for the virus.
"The typical process for drug development is, the pharmaceutical companies develop the drug or the product, and then they work with companies like Meridian to conduct the clinical trials to determine the safety and efficacy of their potential product," Kimball said.
"We're pretty well known for our vaccine research," he added.
An effective vaccine for the novel coronavirus is one of the major milestones government leaders and health officials have looked to in the fight against the virus, along with effective treatments for those already infected and widespread testing. None of these goals has yet been realized.
Participants in the trial must be adults over age 19 (or over age 18 in the case of Dakota Dunes) who have no history of COVID-19 infection and are not pregnant or breastfeeding. Those deemed eligible need not have health insurance and will be compensated for the tests.
A medical check will be conducted on participants to ensure they meet the inclusion and exclusion criteria, and those who are accepted may need follow-up vaccines during the course of the trial. Vaccine trials often involve six months to a year of follow-up visits and observation.
"The visits tend to happen more frequently in the first month to three months, and then generally there's check-ins, at month or two intervals throughout the rest of the duration of the study," Kimball said.
Those interested in joining the trial can call 402-934-7563 or visit mcrmed.com/covid.
