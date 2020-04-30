COVID-19 vaccine testing to begin in Dakota Dunes, 2 Nebraska cities

An effective vaccine for the novel coronavirus is one of the major milestones government leaders and health officials have looked to in the fight against the virus, along with effective treatments for those already infected and widespread testing. None of these goals has yet been realized.

Participants in the trial must be adults over age 19 (or over age 18 in the case of Dakota Dunes) who have no history of COVID-19 infection and are not pregnant or breastfeeding. Those deemed eligible need not have health insurance and will be compensated for the tests.

A medical check will be conducted on participants to ensure they meet the inclusion and exclusion criteria, and those who are accepted may need follow-up vaccines during the course of the trial. Vaccine trials often involve six months to a year of follow-up visits and observation.

"The visits tend to happen more frequently in the first month to three months, and then generally there's check-ins, at month or two intervals throughout the rest of the duration of the study," Kimball said.

Those interested in joining the trial can call 402-934-7563 or visit mcrmed.com/covid.

