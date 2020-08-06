COVID-19 vaccine trials enter third phase in Dakota Dunes; more volunteers sought

"We're looking at patients who are kind of representative of America," Ensz said.

The key determinant of a patient's eligibility for the trial is not having been previously infected with COVID-19. A previous infection would likely have induced the type of immune response the vaccine is trying to replicate.

Volunteers are still being accepted, and compensation is provided for time and travel. Health insurance is not required.

"We're looking at first responders, healthcare providers, and also folks that would be higher risk of contracting the virus, which would be, maybe packinghouse workers or people who work in larger offices. If you are in an apartment building with several levels, (that is) considered higher risk," he added.

Since the outbreak reached the U.S. this past winter, more than 4.7 million Americans have been infected, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). More than 156,000 deaths have been attributed to the virus.

Major drug makers have been racing to find an effective and safe vaccine for the virus, pushing the vaccines through trials at a faster pace than any other.