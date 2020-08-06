COVID-19 vaccine trials enter third phase in Dakota Dunes; more volunteers sought

DAKOTA DUNES -- Jessy Stultz is sick and tired of the COVID-19 pandemic. So she decided to do her part in the fight against the deadly respiratory disease, volunteering for a clinical trial for a vaccine.
"I wanted our kids to be able to go back to school, without having to worry about the masks. I want to get back to normal," said Stultz, 34, of Sioux City.
On Thursday, Stultz received a dose of the experimental vaccine at Meridian Clinical Research in Dakota Dunes.
It wasn't painful. It also wasn't a novel experience for Stultz, who's taken part in other clinical trials in the past.
"That was way better than the flu shot," she said after receiving her injection.
Meridian began conducting trials on the vaccine for the virus in May. The third phase started last week.
The vaccine being tested is the high-profile Moderna vaccine, which was developed at a breakneck pace in response to the global pandemic.
Ellen Price, director of patient engagement for Meridian, said the beginning of phase III also brought a huge amount of media attention for the previously low-profile company, which was founded in Omaha in 1999 and had flown under the radar for most of its existence.
"It's been a really big time for us," Price said.
Locally, the trials are taking place at Meridian's research center in Dakota Dunes. The company has announced a relocation to a much larger facility in Sioux City's Sunnybrook commercial district, but has not yet completed the move.
The COVID-19 study also is being conducted at Meridian locations in Norfolk, Omaha and Grand Island, Nebraska; Savannah, Georgia; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Rockville, Maryland; and Binghamton and Endwell, New York.
Dr. Dave Ensz, Meridian's principal investigator in the study and a 13-year veteran of vaccine research, said that this third phase is a "broader, more expansive" trial than phases one and two.
"Third phase is generally, in a vaccine trial, your last phase before all the information is kind of gathered, and the FDA looks at it prior to approval," Ensz said.
Phase II was being finished up last month; that cohort will be monitored by Meridian health workers throughout the year.
The goal is to enroll about 500 people at the Dakota Dunes clinic in the third phase. Unlike in the first two phases of the trial, people with underlying medical conditions like high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes are welcome to take part in Phase III.
"We're looking at patients who are kind of representative of America," Ensz said.
The key determinant of a patient's eligibility for the trial is not having been previously infected with COVID-19. A previous infection would likely have induced the type of immune response the vaccine is trying to replicate.
Volunteers are still being accepted, and compensation is provided for time and travel. Health insurance is not required.
"We're looking at first responders, healthcare providers, and also folks that would be higher risk of contracting the virus, which would be, maybe packinghouse workers or people who work in larger offices. If you are in an apartment building with several levels, (that is) considered higher risk," he added.
Since the outbreak reached the U.S. this past winter, more than 4.7 million Americans have been infected, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). More than 156,000 deaths have been attributed to the virus.
Major drug makers have been racing to find an effective and safe vaccine for the virus, pushing the vaccines through trials at a faster pace than any other.
A COVID-19 vaccine would work as others do, by introducing weakened, altered or dead coronavirus into a person's system. The immune system, prompted by an interaction with the impotent virus, would develop a response that the body could deploy again if the virus is encountered.
Moderna, Inc., a Massachusetts-based biotechnology company, developed its vaccine in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is part of the National Institutes of Health. Nationwide, the trial is expected to enroll 30,000 volunteers.
The first phases of the trial showed promise. According to a report from the NIH, the vaccine was found to be "safe, generally well-tolerated and able to induce antibodies with high levels of virus-neutralizing activity." The news offered a measure of hope that the virus could be brought under control.
