COVID-19 vaccines will be available at Woodbury County Walgreens locations

SIOUX CITY -- Iowans age 65 and older will be able to sign up for an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine at Walgreens store locations in Woodbury County and nine other Iowa counties beginning Wednesday.

The Iowa Department of Public Health, in partnership with Walgreens and CVS, had announced the availability of COVID-19 vaccine for approximately 32,000 Iowans age 65 and older.

Unused vaccines originally allocated to the Long-Term Care Pharmacy Partnership Program have been redistributed to a limited number of Walgreens and CVS stores in select Iowa counties, and reserved for Iowans age 65 and older. This is a one-time additional allocation of vaccine.

Walgreens locations in Woodbury, Black Hawk, Cerro Gordo, Des Moines, Dubuque, Johnson, Linn, Polk, Pottawattamie and Scott counties are included.

Iowa CVS locations include those in Black Hawk, Dallas, Linn and Polk counties.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}