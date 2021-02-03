 Skip to main content
COVID-19 vaccines will be available at Woodbury County Walgreens locations
breaking top story

COVID-19 vaccines will be available at Woodbury County Walgreens locations

Photo 1

About 20 million Americans have been vaccinated for COVID-19 since distribution of the first vaccines began in mid-December. 

 GO NAKAMURA, GETTY IMAGES

SIOUX CITY -- Iowans age 65 and older will be able to sign up for an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine at Walgreens store locations in Woodbury County and nine other Iowa counties beginning Wednesday.

The Iowa Department of Public Health, in partnership with Walgreens and CVS, had announced the availability of COVID-19 vaccine for approximately 32,000 Iowans age 65 and older.

Unused vaccines originally allocated to the Long-Term Care Pharmacy Partnership Program have been redistributed to a limited number of Walgreens and CVS stores in select Iowa counties, and reserved for Iowans age 65 and older. This is a one-time additional allocation of vaccine.

Walgreens locations in Woodbury, Black Hawk, Cerro Gordo, Des Moines, Dubuque, Johnson, Linn, Polk, Pottawattamie and Scott counties are included.

Iowa CVS locations include those in Black Hawk, Dallas, Linn and Polk counties.

Iowans age 65 and older can register at a Walgreens store location at https://www.walgreens.com/topic/promotion/covid-vaccine.jsp?ban=covid_vaccine_brandstory_main_Jan2021A registration guide is here.

Appointments are limited to the number of vaccines available at each location. Officials say people should be assured that more vaccines will be coming on a weekly basis.

The IDPH encourages Iowans to remain patient as more vaccine arrives. To stop the spread of the virus, wear a mask or face covering, practice social distancing, wash your hands with soap and water, stay home if you feel sick and get tested if you've been exposed to or have symptoms of COVID-19.

