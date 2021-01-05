COVID forces Siouxland law enforcement to tinker with protocols

"As much as we want to mitigate COVID risks, sometimes other life-and-death situations take priority," he said.

Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew said deputies are encouraged to wear masks when responding to calls, but are allowed to take them off if they're outdoors or can maintain a safe distance. He and McClure said emergency dispatchers have played a key role in helping officers take precautionary measures. During each call for service, dispatchers obtain information from the caller to see if there are any people at the scene who have COVID-19 or symptoms of the illness and relay that information to officers, who might be able to ask people to step outside when they arrive so they can avoid others who might have the virus.

Drew said the larger concern for the sheriff's office has been keeping the virus under control inside the Woodbury County Jail. Visitation of inmates from outside groups such as Alcoholics Anonymous have been prohibited during the pandemic. Jail officers wear masks at all times. Movement of inmates within the jail has been restricted to reduce the number of people they come into contact with. Inmates must wear masks when leaving their cell block to see a nurse, talk to their lawyer or go to court.

"We have done all right, better than anticipated," Drew said of the efforts to contain the virus.

