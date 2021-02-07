COVID infections in Woodbury County remain at an ebb

SIOUX CITY -- The daily tally of COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County has stayed steady at a relatively low ebb in recent weeks.
Six infections were tallied Sunday, according to the Siouxland District Health Department. The daily tally of infections this past week has hovered between 17 and 24, except on Feb. 1, when only three were tallied. Similar numbers were recorded during the latter half of January.
The number of COVID-19 patients in Sioux City hospitals has also been relatively low. As of Sunday, 11 patients were in Sioux City hospitals because of COVID-19, while another five people in the hospitals have the virus but are hospitalized primarily for another health issue.
The percentage of tests coming back positive in Woodbury County has, like other indicators, been heading in the right direction. For the week ended Jan. 24 the positivity rate was around 5.5 percent, Siouxland District Health wrote in its most recent weekly update on Feb. 1.
"Our percent positive shows a level that we have not seen since in the first weeks of April 2020!" Siouxland District Health wrote. "There were fewer tests given last week, but this was not due to lack of availability. The number of new cases has consistently declined over the last three weeks."
Tyler Brock, Siouxland District Health deputy director, said in a conference call on Wednesday that the low COVID numbers were likely a result of the surge of infections in the closing months of 2020. Though he said that Woodbury County likely hasn't reached herd immunity, a large proportion of the population that readily could have been infected has already been infected.
"Part of it is, this is just kind of what COVID does. If you look at -- every peak has a back side of it. And we had a ton of COVID in November and into December," Brock said. "We had thousands of cases over the course of those two months."
Brock said during the call that new data indicates that immunity from COVID-19 after an infection likely lasts six months at least, up from the previous assumption of three months.
Roughly 13 percent of Woodbury County's population has had a known coronavirus infection. Of those, roughly 94.3 percent are considered recovered, while 202 have died.
To date, 2,124 Woodbury County residents -- around 2 percent of the county -- have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Anther 3,000 or so individuals have received a single dose of the vaccine, but not yet the second.