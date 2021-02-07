COVID infections in Woodbury County remain at an ebb

Tyler Brock, Siouxland District Health deputy director, said in a conference call on Wednesday that the low COVID numbers were likely a result of the surge of infections in the closing months of 2020. Though he said that Woodbury County likely hasn't reached herd immunity, a large proportion of the population that readily could have been infected has already been infected.

"Part of it is, this is just kind of what COVID does. If you look at -- every peak has a back side of it. And we had a ton of COVID in November and into December," Brock said. "We had thousands of cases over the course of those two months."

Brock said during the call that new data indicates that immunity from COVID-19 after an infection likely lasts six months at least, up from the previous assumption of three months.

Roughly 13 percent of Woodbury County's population has had a known coronavirus infection. Of those, roughly 94.3 percent are considered recovered, while 202 have died.

To date, 2,124 Woodbury County residents -- around 2 percent of the county -- have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Anther 3,000 or so individuals have received a single dose of the vaccine, but not yet the second.

