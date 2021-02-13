COVID numbers are stable at Northwest Iowa's long-term care facilities

SIOUX CITY -- The number of long-term care facilities in Northwest Iowa dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks hasn't moved much this past week.

Four facilities in the region were suffering outbreaks on Saturday, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data, compared to three a week ago. This is well below the 24 facilities that were dealing with outbreaks in late December.

The statewide decline in outbreaks has continued, with only 36 as of Saturday, compared to 44 a week ago and 125 in late December.

Every county in Northwest Iowa had long-term care facility outbreaks at one time or another -- some counties had multiple outbreaks simultaneously -- during the last year.

Now only three counties -- Woodbury, Monona and Sioux -- have known outbreaks.

The virus has cost lives at these facilities: 2,131 of Iowa's 5,236 deaths attributed to COVID-19 were long-term care residents, according to IDPH data.