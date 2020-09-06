COVID positive percentage eases slightly in Plymouth, Sioux counties, but still very high

SIOUX CITY -- The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Sioux and Plymouth counties has eased slightly from recent highs, though they remain the second- and third-highest in the state.
As of Sunday afternoon, Sioux County's positive percentage over the past two weeks stood at 21.8 percent, second only to Johnson County's 24.2 percent, while Plymouth County was the third-highest with 20.6 percent, about the same as Story County, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
These counties' percentages have remained high for weeks, though they have begun to show signs of receding slightly from their peak.
On Thursday, both counties had a positive rate of 22.3 percent. A week ago, Plymouth County (which at the time had the highest percentage in the state) was at 23.8 percent.
It's hard to say whether this could be the beginning of a substantial decline in Plymouth and Sioux counties' positive percentages, or if this is simply a lull.
Lyon County, north of Sioux County, currently has the seventh-highest percentage in the state -- during the past two weeks, 17.4 percent of the county's coronavirus tests came back positive. (Of note, fewer tests overall were conducted there.)
The positive rate has been climbing in Woodbury County, albeit slowly, and now stands at 12.1 percent over the past two weeks, according to IDPH data. The Siouxland District Health Department has previously cited a goal percentage of closer to 2 percent or less, if the virus is to be contained.
Woodbury County currently has the largest number of active infections in the region, with roughly 580.
Plymouth and Sioux have the second and third largest tallies, with 375 and 333 active infections, respectively.
Other counties in Northwest Iowa have smaller numbers of active infections. Crawford County currently has about 138; O'Brien County has 78; Buena Vista County has 67; Dickinson County has 62; Clay County has 48; Sac County has 38; Lyon County has 24; Ida County has 19; Monona County has 17; and Cherokee and Osceola counties both have 16.
The majority of infections recorded in these counties are now considered recovered, though the proportion of recoveries to active infections varies by county -- in Plymouth County, for example, only about 53 percent of all known infections since the outbreak began are considered recovered, due to the recent surge of new infections.
Clay County, in Southeast South Dakota, has a rather large number of active infections, due in large part to an outbreak at the University of South Dakota. As of Sunday, there were 167 active infections in Clay County, according to South Dakota Department of Health data. Neighboring Yankton County, meanwhile, has 70, while Union County to the east has 41.
All three of these counties are rated by the South Dakota Department of Health as having a "substantial" degree of community spread of the virus.
Calculating the number of active infections in Northeast Nebraska counties is difficult, as local health departments there provide only cumulative infection data for each county -- not the number of active infections nor the number of recoveries.
