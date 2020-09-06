COVID positive percentage eases slightly in Plymouth, Sioux counties, but still very high

The positive rate has been climbing in Woodbury County, albeit slowly, and now stands at 12.1 percent over the past two weeks, according to IDPH data. The Siouxland District Health Department has previously cited a goal percentage of closer to 2 percent or less, if the virus is to be contained.

Woodbury County currently has the largest number of active infections in the region, with roughly 580.

Plymouth and Sioux have the second and third largest tallies, with 375 and 333 active infections, respectively.

Other counties in Northwest Iowa have smaller numbers of active infections. Crawford County currently has about 138; O'Brien County has 78; Buena Vista County has 67; Dickinson County has 62; Clay County has 48; Sac County has 38; Lyon County has 24; Ida County has 19; Monona County has 17; and Cherokee and Osceola counties both have 16.

The majority of infections recorded in these counties are now considered recovered, though the proportion of recoveries to active infections varies by county -- in Plymouth County, for example, only about 53 percent of all known infections since the outbreak began are considered recovered, due to the recent surge of new infections.