 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID positivity rate up in Woodbury County; new infections flat
View Comments
top story

COVID positivity rate up in Woodbury County; new infections flat

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

SIOUX CITY -- The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Woodbury County has crept upward, though the number of tests coming back positive is flat and the number of tests conducted is down. 

The discrepancy may be due to the holidays, when fewer COVID-19 tests were conducted. 

In its latest weekly COVID-19 status report, the Siouxland District Health Department reported that, for the week ended Jan. 3, 11.1 percent of COVID-19 tests in the county came back positive, up from 9.5 percent the week before that. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Despite the increased percentage, only 254 positives were recorded the week ended Jan. 3, almost unchanged from the 253 recorded the week prior. But there were almost 400 fewer tests conducted in the week ended Jan. 3 compared to the week before. 

The county's positivity rate is calculated differently by the Iowa Department of Public Health, which reports two-week averages. IDPH pegs the county's positive percentage at 16.3 percent as of Sunday. 

Another 47 new infections were reported Sunday in Woodbury County. More than 12.3 percent of the county's residents have had a known infection to date. Of these, roughly 89.4 percent are considered recovered, while 173 have died. 

Thirty-six patients were hospitalized in Sioux City Sunday because of the virus, while another 10 people in the hospitals have the virus but are hospitalized primarily because of another health issue. These figures are down considerably from the highs of late November. 

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "One Night in Miami"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News