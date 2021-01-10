COVID positivity rate up in Woodbury County; new infections flat

SIOUX CITY -- The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Woodbury County has crept upward, though the number of tests coming back positive is flat and the number of tests conducted is down.

The discrepancy may be due to the holidays, when fewer COVID-19 tests were conducted.

In its latest weekly COVID-19 status report, the Siouxland District Health Department reported that, for the week ended Jan. 3, 11.1 percent of COVID-19 tests in the county came back positive, up from 9.5 percent the week before that.

Despite the increased percentage, only 254 positives were recorded the week ended Jan. 3, almost unchanged from the 253 recorded the week prior. But there were almost 400 fewer tests conducted in the week ended Jan. 3 compared to the week before.

The county's positivity rate is calculated differently by the Iowa Department of Public Health, which reports two-week averages. IDPH pegs the county's positive percentage at 16.3 percent as of Sunday.