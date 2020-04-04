× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Sergio Rodriguez was living the American dream.

The Mexican immigrant worked as a server at Bob Roe's Point After in Sioux City, a job he held for almost 23 years. He was well-liked, well-respected and a hard worker.

Rodriguez, 55, had an apartment, a car and was sending money back to his elderly parents in Mexico City each month.

But, on March 17, as the coronavirus took hold in the state, Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered the state's restaurants and bars to stop dine-in service, leaving those businesses to try to get by on only carryout and delivery service. The disaster emergency proclamation was issued just about two hours before it went into effect.

Like thousands of other workers in Siouxland, Rodriguez's job disappeared in an instant.

His plight is being replayed over and over again across Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. Weekly jobless claims have surged as non-essential businesses closed or scaled down as part of the effort to slow the spread of the disease.

The number of Iowans seeking government unemployment benefits after losing their jobs due to the pandemic has topped 100,000 in the last two weeks, as Reynolds ordered more even businesses to close, from casinos and movie theaters to retail stores and barber shops. Last Thursday, she extended the closures until at least April 30.

In Nebraska, the number of initial claims hit a record 24,572 for the week ending Saturday, raising the two-week total to more than 40,000. A total of 6,645 people made new claims for jobless benefits in South Dakota last week, a level Gov. Kristi Noem described as "alarming."

The tri-state's growing total of new jobless claims comes as the number of Americans filing for benefits doubled to about 6.6 million, according to federal data released Friday.

Among the hardest hit industries has been the food service and hospitality sectors. A survey of 670 bars and restaurants in Iowa found that more than four out of five had laid off workers. Even restaurants that have remained open for carryout service have still laid off up to 90% of their employees, the Iowa Restaurant Association said.

At Bob Roe's Point After, a popular locally owned restaurant and bar in Sioux City's Morningside neighborhood, Rodriguez worked Monday through Saturday, routinely pulling double shifts on Monday and Tuesday.

"The first day (after the layoff) I try to wake up late, clean the house but after one week, I am a little worried for this situation," he said.

His daughter, Sonia Rodriguez, said he sold his car to help pay the bills next month.

"The first two or three days off were nice but then he started to worry about paying the bills," she said. "He's always been thinking ahead, thinking for next month. It's been hard.

"He's been saying that he might have to move out of his apartment. I said you can come here. Every day it's something new. We are just fingers crossed that nothing to that extent happens. A lot of people don't have the chance to move in with their children."

Help on the way

The $2 trillion stimulus package recently signed by President Trump offers additional financial relief to displaced workers like Rodriguez. The bill gives bigger unemployment checks, increases the duration of payments and extends jobless benefits to previously ineligible workers such as contractors, the self-employed, freelancers, as well as workers who are furloughed or have reduced hours.

It includes a $600 per week increase in unemployment benefits for up to four months, on top of regular state benefits.

The maximum amount of state benefits a laid-off Iowan who qualifies can receive will vary based on how many dependents a claimant has, according to officials. For a claimant with four dependents, the maximum otherwise is $591 per week. For a claimant with no dependents, the maximum weekly state benefit is $481.

In Nebraska, the maximum state benefit is $440 weekly.

American dream

Rodriguez hasn't applied for unemployment benefits yet. His daughter said the family wasn't sure how to apply and were waiting to see when Bob Roe's might reopen.

Sergio Rodriguez, who moved to Sioux City on Feb. 17, 1990, after immigrating from his native Mexico, said he had been sending $300 a month to his elderly parents, Luis and Margarita, who need his financial assistance to make ends meet in expensive Mexico City.

"I came here for a different life, the American dream," he said. "I am so happy. It's a nice town, nice country. I love Sioux City, Iowa."

Work was his hobby so he does occasionally find himself at loose ends. While wishing and hoping for Bob Roe's to reopen, finances are always on his mind.

"He's never been one to ask for help. He's always been a little stubborn about it," Sonia Rodriguez said. "A day off is always so weird for him. He has just been really stressed out about his routine. He's just been worried about what he should do?"

The 55-year-old put on a brave smile as he talked about his new reality.

He misses his customers, fellow employees and management at Bob Roe's.

"I don't know how long it will be before I see them again." he said. "I like my job and enjoy every day. I come in smiling and I enjoyed my job."

Sonia doesn't want her father to be alone in his apartment so he spends most days at her home. She is a source of pride and strength for Rodriguez. Sonia will graduate with a degree in social work from Briar Cliff University at some point this spring.

"I am happy for her. It's the American dream you know, coming to this country and my daughter in college."

Rodriguez said he has his own dreams about going back to work. But then he wakes up to deal with another day of certainty and challenges.

It's another thing to worry about.

"It's a lot of responsibility, a lot of money, too, and now no job," he said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.