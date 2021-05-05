COVID vaccine to be offered at Soup Kitchen

SIOUX CITY -- The single-dose Janssen/Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be offered during a vaccination clinic Thursday at the Siouxland Soup Kitchen.

Anyone age 18 or older is eligible to receive the vaccine, provided by Drilling Pharmacy, during the clinic, scheduled for 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at the Soup Kitchen, 717 W. Seventh St.

The shot is free, and insurance is not required. Those wishing to be immunized are asked to bring an ID and insurance card if you have one. People receiving the vaccination will be asked to remain on site for 15 minutes to be monitored for side effects.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The vaccine remains available at 11 sites in Woodbury County, including Drilling Pharmacy. Other pharmacy locations include CVS, Greenville Pharmacy, Sergeant Bluff Pharmacy, Thompson Dean Drug and the three Hy-Vee pharmacies and drug store. Vaccinations also are available through the Siouxland Community Health Center and the Siouxland District Health Department.

According to Iowa Department of Public Health statistics Wednesday, 29,647 Woodbury County residents have completed a two-dose series of the vaccine. Another 3,678 have completed a single-dose series.

Statewide, 1.12 million Iowans, or 36.1% have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.