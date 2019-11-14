Cranksgiving bike ride set for Saturday

SIOUX CITY -- Cranksgiving, a bicycle ride, food drive and scavenger hunt to raise money for the Food Bank of Siouxland, is set for Saturday.
The ride is free, but riders need to bring a bicycle, a backpack or bag and about $10 to $20 to purchase food or donate, and a bike lock.
Every dollar donated will allow the Food Bank of Siouxland to acquire 13 pounds of food, according to a press release. Costumes are encouraged, and prizes and gift card prizes will be awarded for various categories.
Check-in will start at noon Saturday, at Albrecht Cycle, 200 Fifth St., Sioux City. This is the third Cranksgiving sponsored by Albrecht.
Riders will head out at 1 p.m. and have until 3 p.m. to purchase at least four food items from local grocery and convenience stores.
A Food Bank of Siouxland bin is at Albrecht Cycle Shop for food and monetary donations now through Nov. 18.
During the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, the Food Bank distributed a record-breaking 2.6 million pounds of food; October also broke the largest food distribution month record with 275,407 pounds distributed, according to the press release.