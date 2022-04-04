Crash involving liquid fertilizer closes portion of I-29

SERGEANT BLUFF – A portion of the northbound lane of I-29 near Sergeant Bluff has been blocked due to an accident Monday morning and a HAZMAT team was called to the scene.

At around 11:30 a.m. a crash was responded north of exit 141 near. A truck carrying totes of liquid fertilizer struck a guard rail and a HAZMAT team was called to the situation.

As of 2 p.m. the lanes were still closed and crane was being used to unload the remaining totes of fertilizer, according to Iowa 511. Drivers are restricted to a single lane on the right shoulder.

