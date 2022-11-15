Crashes reported around Sioux City amid patchy snowfall

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police are urging motorists to drive cautiously amid patchy snowfall.
Since 9 a.m., Community Policing Sgt. Thomas Gill said officers have responded to 18 crashes around the city.
"The roads in Sioux City are extremely slippery right now; and city plows are currently out spreading sand and salt," he said.
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous outlook today and tonight for several Siouxland counites, including Woodbury. Light snow accumulation of around an inch or less is possible.
A cold front will move through the area on Thursday, bringing additional light snow chances. Gusty winds and wind chill values 5 to 15 below zero are expected into Friday morning.