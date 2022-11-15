 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crashes reported around Sioux City amid patchy snowfall

Winter Weather
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police are urging motorists to drive cautiously amid patchy snowfall. 

Since 9 a.m., Community Policing Sgt. Thomas Gill said officers have responded to 18 crashes around the city. 

"The roads in Sioux City are extremely slippery right now; and city plows are currently out spreading sand and salt," he said.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous outlook today and tonight for several Siouxland counites, including Woodbury. Light snow accumulation of around an inch or less is possible.

A cold front will move through the area on Thursday, bringing additional light snow chances. Gusty winds and wind chill values 5 to 15 below zero are expected into Friday morning.

City Government & Features Reporter

Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.

