Crashes reported Tuesday morning in Sioux City amid patchy snowfall, cold front expected Thursday

SIOUX CITY -- The first accumulating snowfall of the season on Tuesday proved dicey for motorists.
From 9 a.m. Tuesday and past the noon hour, Community Policing Sgt. Thomas Gill said officers responded to 18 crashes around the city amid patchy snow.
"The roads in Sioux City are extremely slippery right now; and city plows are currently out spreading sand and salt," he said at 11 a.m.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous outlook Tuesday for several Siouxland counties, including Woodbury. Light snow accumulation of around an inch or less was anticipated.
A cold front will move through the area on Thursday, bringing additional light snow chances. Gusty winds and wind chill values 5 to 15 below zero are expected into Friday morning.