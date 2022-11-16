Crashes reported Tuesday morning in Sioux City amid patchy snowfall

SIOUX CITY -- The first accumulating snowfall of the season on Tuesday proved dicey for motorists.
Since 9 a.m. Tuesday, Community Policing Sgt. Thomas Gill said officers responded to 18 crashes around the city amid patchy snow.
"The roads in Sioux City are extremely slippery right now; and city plows are currently out spreading sand and salt," he said at 11 a.m.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous outlook Tuesday for several Siouxland counties, including Woodbury. Light snow accumulation of around an inch or less was anticipated.
A cold front will move through the area on Thursday, bringing additional light snow chances. Gusty winds and wind chill values 5 to 15 below zero are expected into Friday morning.