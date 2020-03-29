You are the owner of this article.
Crawford County has first case of COVID-19
Crawford County has first case of COVID-19

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Crawford County has confirmed a case of the virus. 

DENISON, Iowa -- Crawford County has reported its first case of the novel coronavirus. 

The individual is an adult between the ages of 61 and 80 years old, according to a press release posted to social media by Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health. Little is known about the individual, including their condition and where they are staying. 

Crawford County is the latest in Northwest Iowa to report a COVID-19 case, following cases in Woodbury, Sioux, Monona and Dickinson counties. As of Sunday Iowa reported a total of 336 positive cases of the virus, though this figure is not believed to include the Crawford County case. Four deaths connected to the virus have been reported in Iowa. 

