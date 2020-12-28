Crawford County has Iowa's third-highest COVID-19 positivity rate

SIOUX CITY -- Crawford County had the third-highest 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate in the state Monday, ranking behind only Monroe and Lucas counties.
According to Iowa Department of Public Health data, the Northwest Iowa county had a positivity rate of 23.9 percent and 2,069 total cases of the virus. No additional COVID-19-related deaths were added in Crawford County on Monday. In fact, no Siouxland counties reported deaths due to the virus on Monday.
Buena Vista County, 20.5 percent, was the only other Northwest Iowa County with a positivity rate that ranked in the top 10.
Siouxland District Health Department reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Monday. The county had a positivity rate of 13.7 percent.
Across the Missouri River in Nebraska, Dakota County added 27 new cases of the virus from Dec. 24 to 28 and no additional deaths. Its positivity rate was 10.5 percent.
District Health reported that 55 patients with the novel coronavirus were hospitalized at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, down two from Sunday.
Of those patients, 34 were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. Another 21 people in the hospital have the virus, but are hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, 28 are Woodbury County residents.
Iowa Department of Public Health data, which was last updated Monday, shows that a total of 479 hospital beds are available in Regional Medical Coordination Center Region 3, which includes Woodbury County and most of Northwest Iowa. Nearly all of the patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are being cared for in Sioux City hospitals.
RMCC 3 has a total of 93 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, which is unchanged from Sunday. Eleven of those patients are in ICU beds and there are still 76 ICU beds available. The state statistics show four ventilators being used by patients and an additional 104 ventilators are available in the region.