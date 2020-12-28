Crawford County has Iowa's third-highest COVID-19 positivity rate

SIOUX CITY -- Crawford County had the third-highest 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate in the state Monday, ranking behind only Monroe and Lucas counties.

According to Iowa Department of Public Health data, the Northwest Iowa county had a positivity rate of 23.9 percent and 2,069 total cases of the virus. No additional COVID-19-related deaths were added in Crawford County on Monday. In fact, no Siouxland counties reported deaths due to the virus on Monday.

Buena Vista County, 20.5 percent, was the only other Northwest Iowa County with a positivity rate that ranked in the top 10.

Siouxland District Health Department reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Monday. The county had a positivity rate of 13.7 percent.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Across the Missouri River in Nebraska, Dakota County added 27 new cases of the virus from Dec. 24 to 28 and no additional deaths. Its positivity rate was 10.5 percent.

District Health reported that 55 patients with the novel coronavirus were hospitalized at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, down two from Sunday.