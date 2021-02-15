Crawford County has second-highest COVID-19 positivity rate in Iowa

SIOUX CITY -- Although 14-day COVID-19 positivity rates are on the decline in Iowa, Crawford County had the second-highest rate in the state on Monday with 13.3 percent.

According to Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) statistics, Adair County led the state with 24.3 percent. Besides Crawford, the only other Northwest Iowa county ranked in the top 25 was Dickinson County, which had a positivity rate of 9.3 percent.

Positivity rates above 5 percent are a concern, health officials have said.

As of Monday, Crawford County had 2,453 total cases of the virus and its COVID-19 death toll stood at 35.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Northwest Iowa on Monday.

Siouxland District Health Department said in a statement Monday that 10 new cases had been added to Woodbury County's case total in the last 24 hours. State statistics showed that the county had 13,472 total cases of the virus and 205 total COVID-19-related deaths. The county's 14-day positivity rate stood at 6.1 percent.

District Health reported that five patients were hospitalized Monday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, which was unchanged from Sunday.

Of those patients, four were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. Another person in the hospital has the virus, but is hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, two are Woodbury County residents.

