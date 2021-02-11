Crawford County has third-highest COVID-19 positivity rate in Iowa

SIOUX CITY -- Although 14-day COVID-19 positivity rates are on the decline in Iowa, Crawford County tied with Wapello County for the third-highest rate in the state on Thursday with 13.8 percent.

According to Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) statistics, Adair County led the state with 21.8 percent, followed by Clarke County in second with 14.5 percent. Besides Crawford, no other Northwest Iowa counties ranked in the top 30.

Positivity rates above 5 percent are a concern, health officials have said.

As of Thursday, Crawford County had 2,443 total cases of the virus and its COVID-19 death toll stood at 34.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Northwest Iowa on Thursday, but of the 14 counties in The Journal's coverage area, just one, Ida County, reported no additional cases of the virus.

Siouxland District Health Department said in a statement Thursday that 21 new cases had been added to Woodbury County's case total in the last 24 hours. State statistics showed that the county had 13,438 total cases of the virus and 203 total COVID-19-related deaths. The county's 14-day positivity rate stood at 6.8 percent.