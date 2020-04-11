Crawford County patient dies of COVID-19; state total jumps to 1,510

DENISON, Iowa -- A patient in Crawford County has died of COVID-19, Gov. Kim Reynolds' office reported in an update Saturday.
The death marks the first in Siouxland connected to the virus.
According to a statement from the governor's office, the patient was an older adult between the ages of 61 and 80 years old. At least 34 deaths in Iowa have been tied to the virus according to the Iowa Department of Public Health, though this figure may not include the Crawford County death or the other two new deaths reported by the governor's office.
Iowa has a total of 1,510 confirmed cases of the virus as of Saturday, a jump of 122 cases on the day. That figure includes three new cases reported in Woodbury County.
