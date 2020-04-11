You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Crawford County patient dies of COVID-19; state total jumps to 1,510
View Comments
alert

Crawford County patient dies of COVID-19; state total jumps to 1,510

Iowa April 11 map

A patient in Crawford County has died of the novel coronavirus, the first known death in Siouxland connected to the virus. 

DENISON, Iowa -- A patient in Crawford County has died of COVID-19, Gov. Kim Reynolds' office reported in an update Saturday. 

The death marks the first in Siouxland connected to the virus. 

According to a statement from the governor's office, the patient was an older adult between the ages of 61 and 80 years old. At least 34 deaths in Iowa have been tied to the virus according to the Iowa Department of Public Health, though this figure may not include the Crawford County death or the other two new deaths reported by the governor's office. 

Iowa has a total of 1,510 confirmed cases of the virus as of Saturday, a jump of 122 cases on the day. That figure includes three new cases reported in Woodbury County. 

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News