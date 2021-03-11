Crawford County records additional COVID-19-related death

SIOUX CITY -- Another Crawford County resident has succumbed to the novel coronavirus, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.

As of Thursday, the Northwest Iowa county's COVID-19 death toll stood at 36 and its total number of positive tests at 2,786.

Siouxland District Health Department reported 31 new cases of the virus in Woodbury County on Thursday and a 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate of 6.4 percent, which was uncharged from Wednesday.

According to District Health, 15 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Thursday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's. Of those patients, 12 were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. The other three patients had the virus, but was hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, eight are Woodbury County residents.

District Health posted on its social media accounts that 1,800 more individuals are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 after they received their second dose of the vaccine Wednesday at the Tyson Events Center during a public vaccination clinic.