Crawford County records additional COVID-19-related death
Crawford County records additional COVID-19-related death

Photo1

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe.

 NIAID-RML via AP

SIOUX CITY -- Another Crawford County resident has succumbed to the novel coronavirus, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.

As of Thursday, the Northwest Iowa county's COVID-19 death toll stood at 36 and its total number of positive tests at 2,786.

Siouxland District Health Department reported 31 new cases of the virus in Woodbury County on Thursday and a 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate of 6.4 percent, which was uncharged from Wednesday. 

WATCH NOW: 10 questions about COVID-19 vaccination

According to District Health, 15 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Thursday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's. Of those patients, 12 were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. The other three patients had the virus, but was hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, eight are Woodbury County residents.

District Health posted on its social media accounts that 1,800 more individuals are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 after they received their second dose of the vaccine Wednesday at the Tyson Events Center during a public vaccination clinic. 

As of 1 p.m. Thursday, 7,687 people in Woodbury County had received both shots of a two-dose vaccine, while another 568 had received a single-dose vaccine, according to state statistics. That's roughly 8 percent of the county's population.

