Crawford County reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, bringing county total to 4

DENISON, Iowa -- Crawford County on Friday afternoon reported three additional cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the county's tally up to four cases.
According to a press release from Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health, one of the individuals is between 41 and 60 years of age, while the other two are between 61 and 80 years of age.
On Friday Iowa counted a total of 699 cases of COVID-19, though those figures have not yet been updated for Saturday.
The virus now has been found in 65 of Iowa’s 99 counties.
