Crawford County reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, bringing county total to 4
Virus Outbreak Vaccine Science (copy)

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Crawford County now has four cases of the virus. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

DENISON, Iowa -- Crawford County on Friday afternoon reported three additional cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the county's tally up to four cases. 

According to a press release from Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health, one of the individuals is between 41 and 60 years of age, while the other two are between 61 and 80 years of age. 

On Friday Iowa counted a total of 699 cases of COVID-19, though those figures have not yet been updated for Saturday. 

The virus now has been found in 65 of Iowa’s 99 counties.

