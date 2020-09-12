Crawford County reports COVID-19 death Saturday.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Crawford County recorded another COVID-19-related death Saturday.

A total of four residents of the Northwest Iowa county have succumbed to the virus. Crawford County's case total stood at 895 as of Saturday evening, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

River Valley Community School District Superintendent Kenneth Slater said in a letter posted on the district's website Saturday that it was notified Friday that a junior/senior high school teacher tested positive for COVID-19.

"The teacher has not been in the school since Tuesday, September 8, and didn’t experience symptoms until Wednesday morning on September 9. The teacher believes strongly he was able to keep social distance while in the classroom and in the building," Slater said.

Upon learning the news, the school district contacted the Siouxland District Health Department and is working health officials on "next steps."

"Given the teacher's use of social distance between himself and students the department of health does not recommend quarantining students," Slater said.

Siouxland District Health Department said in a social media post Saturday morning that 61 new cases were added to Woodbury County's case total in the last 24 hours.