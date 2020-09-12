Crawford County reports COVID-19 death Saturday.

SIOUX CITY -- Crawford County recorded another COVID-19-related death Saturday.
A total of four residents of the Northwest Iowa county have succumbed to the virus. Crawford County's case total stood at 895 as of Saturday evening, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
River Valley Community School District Superintendent Kenneth Slater said in a letter posted on the district's website Saturday that it was notified Friday that a junior/senior high school teacher tested positive for COVID-19.
"The teacher has not been in the school since Tuesday, September 8, and didn’t experience symptoms until Wednesday morning on September 9. The teacher believes strongly he was able to keep social distance while in the classroom and in the building," Slater said.
Upon learning the news, the school district contacted the Siouxland District Health Department and is working health officials on "next steps."
"Given the teacher's use of social distance between himself and students the department of health does not recommend quarantining students," Slater said.
Siouxland District Health Department said in a social media post Saturday morning that 61 new cases were added to Woodbury County's case total in the last 24 hours.
Woodbury County had 4,486 total cases of the virus as of Saturday evening, according to state statistics.
"Please continue to do your part to prevent the spread by staying home when sick, physical distancing, wearing masks in public, and washing hands frequently!" the post said.
Woodbury County's positive rate over the last 14 days dipped slightly to 12.1 percent, giving it the 14th highest rate in the state.
Sioux County continued to the lead the state with 22.4 percent, up from Friday's 21 percent. Lyon County followed right behind at 19.4 percent, while Plymouth County was fourth with 16.5 percent, a drop from Friday's 18.1 percent.
Iowa Department of Public Health data, which was last updated Saturday, shows that a total of 490 hospital beds are available in Regional Medical Coordination Center Region 3, which includes Woodbury County and most of Northwest Iowa. Nearly all of the patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are being cared for in Sioux City hospitals.
RMCC 3 has 12 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds and there are still 84 beds available. The state statistics show five ventilators being used by patients and an additional 71 ventilators are available in the region.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.