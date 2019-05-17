SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City branch of Crescent Electric Supply closed its doors for good Friday.
Company officials say four employees will be impacted by closing the branch at 2222 6th St., across the street from the Journal offices.
John C. Hammer, vice-president of marketing for the East Dubuque, Illinois-based chain, said market changes forced the 100-year-old company's hand.
"Like all businesses, the market's changed, and we have to adapt to that change as well," Hammer said. "We don't really call this a 'closure' more than a 'consolidation' with the company's Omaha branch.
"This is really about getting fit to serve the market that our customers are moving themselves in," he said
Hammer said a number of the employees in Sioux City will be given opportunities to transfer to different branches.
Sioux City's Crescent Electric branch began operations in 1940, replacing a previous General Electric Supply as an exclusive distributor of GE appliances and construction materials in the region.
The privately-held Crescent Electric has roughly 160 locations in 27 states. Founded in Dubuque, Iowa in 1919, the company bills itself as "one of the largest independent distributors of electrical hardware and supplies in the U.S."
The company has 11 branches in Iowa, excluding Sioux City, which is no longer listed on the company's website.