1 killed, 1 injured in Tuesday morning Sioux City crash
1 killed, 1 injured in Tuesday morning Sioux City crash

SIOUX CITY -- One person has died and another person suffered minor injuries in a semi versus passenger car accident that occurred on the 4500 block of Business Highway 75 North, at 6:17 a.m., Tuesday morning.

Sioux City Police says an investigation determined that the passenger car was traveling southbound in a northbound lane when it collided head-on with the semi, which was traveling northbound on the four-lane divided highway.

The driver, the sole occupant of the passenger car, died as a result of injuries sustained during the collision. The semi driver suffered minor injuries and attempted to render aid to the other driver.

Neither the semi driver's name nor the deceased driver's name are being released at this time. 

Investigators haven't determined why the passenger car was in the wrong lane nor have they determined other contributing factors.

The investigation into this accident is ongoing. 

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
