1 man killed, several injured in Thursday night crash near Remsen

REMSEN, Iowa -- One man was killed and several others were injured in an accident involving a motorhome, late Thursday, near Remsen.

At approximately 9:33 p.m., the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding the accident that occurred near the intersection of L-12 and Quest Ave.

Preliminary information indicates that the 1998 motorhome was traveling north on L-12 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle then left the roadway, rolling several times before coming to a rest.

A 23-year-old male died in the accident. Several individuals were taken to Floyd Valley Healthcare, in Le Mars, for injuries. One person was airlifted to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

The names of the injured and the deceased are not being released, pending notification of family.

Ambulances from Le Mars, Marcus and Orange City as well as law enforcement officers from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, Le Mars Police Department and Remsen Police Department assisted at the scene of the accident.

The investigation into the crash is continuing by the Le Mars Police Department, the Remsen Police Department, the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, Iowa State Patrol and the Plymouth County Medical Examiner.

