1 night, 3 high-speed chases in Sioux City

At 8:44 p.m., an Iowa State Patrol trooper attempted to stop a Honda Civic bearing license plates that did not match the car. When the trooper attempted to stop the driver on West First Street, the driver sped away and led authorities on a chase throughout the city's west side, running several stop signs and stop lights and reaching speeds of 90 mph. The trooper was able to stop the car at Military Road and Prescott Street, and the driver exited and fled on foot.

Mitchell Marsh, 30, of Sioux City, was apprehended in a nearby backyard. A small bag of methamphetamine and a pipe were found inside the car. Marsh was jailed on charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and numerous traffic violations.

At 11:42 p.m. a Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy observed the driver of a Mercedes-Benz GLK350 driving west at 55 mph and weaving in and out of traffic in the 600 block of West Third Street. The driver initially refused to stop, and a chase reaching speeds of 100 mph ensued before the driver pulled over.