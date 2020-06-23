1 person killed, another injured in Yankton crash

YANKTON, S.D. -- One person was killed and another person was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred in Yankton on Monday night.
At approximately 10:50 p.m., a driver of a 2006 Chrysler Sebring, westbound on 4th Street, failed to negotiate a right-hand curve while turning north on Summit Street. It collided with an eastbound 1998 Chevrolet Silverado pickup.
Both drivers were taken by ambulance to the Yankton hospital. The 35-year-old female driver of the Sebring died as a result of her injuries. The 32-year-old male of the Silverado sustained non-life threatening injuries. Neither was wearing a seat belt.
Names of the two people are not being released at this time. South Dakota's Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
