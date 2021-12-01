10-year-old dies after bicycle hit by car in Le Mars

Le Mars emergency personnel were dispatched at 5:12 p.m. to the 100 block of Fifth Avenue SW, where the car and bicycle collided. According to a Le Mars Police Department new release, a Toyota Corolla driven by Diego Gomez, 21, of Le Mars, had been northbound on Fifth Avenue SW and had just gone past Second Street SW when a bicycle ridden by Elijah Peters crossed into his path from the sidewalk.