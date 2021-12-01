 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

10-year-old dies after bicycle hit by car in Le Mars

  • 0

LE MARS, Iowa -- A 10-year-old boy died Tuesday after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a car on a Le Mars street.

Le Mars emergency personnel were dispatched at 5:12 p.m. to the 100 block of Fifth Avenue SW, where the car and bicycle collided. According to a Le Mars Police Department new release, a Toyota Corolla driven by Diego Gomez, 21, of Le Mars, had been northbound on Fifth Avenue SW and had just gone past Second Street SW when a bicycle ridden by Elijah Peters crossed into his path from the sidewalk.

The boy was transported to Floyd Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.

$1 for 13 weeks
Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Four injured after WWII aircraft bomb explodes in Munich

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News