10-year-old dies after bicycle hit by car in Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa -- A 10-year-old boy died Tuesday after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a car on a Le Mars street.
Le Mars emergency personnel were dispatched at 5:12 p.m. to the 100 block of Fifth Avenue SW, where the car and bicycle collided. According to a Le Mars Police Department new release, a Toyota Corolla driven by Diego Gomez, 21, of Le Mars, had been northbound on Fifth Avenue SW and had just gone past Second Street SW when a bicycle ridden by Elijah Peters crossed into his path from the sidewalk.
The boy was transported to Floyd Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
