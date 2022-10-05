100622news-reyes_merged

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who filmed himself engaged in sex acts with a 12-year-old girl was sentenced Wednesday to 13 years in federal prison on child pornography charges.

Mario Reyes, 23, pleaded guilty in May in U.S. District Court to two counts of possession of child pornography.

Sioux City police arrested Reyes in December 2020, and court documents filed in Woodbury County District Court said he met several times in September and October 2020 with a 12-year-old girl at his home, and they engaged in sexual activity. Reyes was accused of using his phone to record videos of the sex acts and sending videos and photos to other people.

Reyes was initially charged in Woodbury County with third-degree sexual abuse, sexual exploitation of a minor, lascivious acts with a child, indecent contact with a child and dissemination of obscene materials to a minor. Those charges were dismissed after Reyes was indicted in federal court.