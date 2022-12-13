121422news-brfs_pkg

Bond set for USD player charged with rape

VERMILLION, S.D. — A University of South Dakota men’s basketball player charged with raping a woman in his on-campus apartment is scheduled to be arraigned next month.

At a Tuesday hearing, a judge set the arraignment for Mihai Carcoana for Jan. 12 in Clay County Circuit Court. He remains in custody on a $50,000 cash or surety bond.

Carcoana, 20, was arrested Friday on a charge of second-degree rape after a woman called police from a hospital emergency room to report the alleged assault.

According to court documents, Carcoana pushed the woman onto a bed in his apartment in Coyote Village earlier that night and took her phone before removing her pants and forcibly having sexual intercourse with her. After the assault, the woman left his apartment, found her friends in the apartment building and went to the emergency room, where she contacted police.

A 6-foot, 11-inch sophomore, Carcoana is a marketing major from Ludus, Romania, who transferred to USD after playing last year at the University of Toledo. He had appeared in each of the Coyotes’ first 10 games this season and was averaging 4.8 points per game.

In accordance with USD’s student-athlete policies, Carcoana has been suspended from athletic participation while the charge is pending.

Bank robbery accomplice pleads guilty

SIOUX CITY — The getaway driver in a 2018 Le Mars, Iowa, bank robbery has pleaded guilty of leaving a Sioux City halfway house while on supervised release after serving time in prison.

Karen Merrick, 39, entered her plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to escape from custody. A sentencing date has not been set.

Merrick was arrested in Minneapolis on Sept. 9, more than a month after signing out of the Dismas Charities Residential Re-Entry Center to go to work and not returning.

She had begun serving a two-year term of supervised release in January 2021. She was sentenced in January 2020 to 30 months in prison on one count of accessory after the fact for her role in the Dec. 12, 2018, robbery of Iowa State Bank in Le Mars. Merrick waited in a U-Haul van for Phillip White and drove him from the scene after he obtained $16,190 in cash from a teller. Merrick led law enforcement officers on a 20-mile chase into rural Plymouth County before officers were able to flatten the van’s tires and bring it to a stop. White was ultimately sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Morningside’s Mosley to headline MLK event

SIOUX CITY — Morningside University President Dr. Albert Mosley will be the keynote speaker at Sioux City’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration.

The event, which is sponsored by Sioux City’s NAACP and opened to the public, is being held on Jan. 16, 2023 at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4600 Hamilton Blvd.

Sioux City Community School District high school students will be represented in a MLK essay writing contest while School Board member Monique Scarlett will speak to this year’s theme of “This is the power ... our collective voice.”

Longtime civil rights advocate Richard Hayes will give King’s famous “Mountain Top” speech and the MLK Community Choir — under the direction of Sandra Pearson — will provide the music.

May City man pleads not guilty of sexual abuse

SIBLEY, Iowa — A May City, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty of sexually assaulting an adult male.

Steven Hattig, 42, entered his written plea Monday in Osceola County District Court to one count of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony.

According to court documents, authorities were called to the May City home on Nov. 3 for an alleged assault between Hattig and another person. Once authorities arrived, the victim told them Hattig had sexually assaulted him on Oct. 3 and on several other occasions, but he couldn’t remember the dates.

Allen man pleads not guilty of firing shot at woman

PONCA, Neb. — An Allen, Nebraska, man has pleaded not guilty of shooting at house while a woman and her child were home.

Andrew Chase, 35, entered his plea Monday in Dixon County District Court to felony charges of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, unlawful discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and terroristic threats and misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and disturbing the peace.

Chase is accused of driving his truck past a rural Allen home on Sept. 3 and firing a single shot toward the house while the woman was outside. According to court documents, the woman called authorities and described the truck and said it belonged to Chase. She also showed authorities where the bullet struck the bottom of a bay window in her home.

Authorities questioned Chase at his home, and he denied firing the shot. Court documents said Chase gave authorities permission to search his truck, and they found a .22-caliber rifle on the front seat, a spent shell casing and two rounds in the gun’s magazine. Chase was then arrested.