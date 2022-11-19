 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

16-year-old charged in Lyon County stabbing of 24-year-old who was accused of committing a burglary

  • 0
Police lights

GEORGE, Iowa — A 16-year-old is accused of stabbing a Rock Rapids, Iowa, man, who was caught committing a burglary in George. 

The juvenile, whom the Lyon County Sheriff's Office did not name in a statement, is charged with willful injury, a class C felony. The 16-year-old is being housed in a juvenile detention center in Cherokee. 

At 8 a.m. on Oct. 30, deputies responded to the 300 block of East Indiana Avenue for a party who had been stabbed. Upon arrival, they found 24-year-old Devin Gerloff, of Rock Rapids, and the 16-year-old. Gerloff had been stabbed numerous times. He was taken by ambulance to Avera Merrill Pioneer Hospital in Rock Rapids and, then, flown to Sioux Falls.

An investigation revealed that Gerloff was caught committing a burglary in the 300 block of South Virginia Street, where an altercation with the juvenile took place. During the altercation, the 16-year-old stabbed Gerloff numerous times, according to the statement.

People are also reading…

Gerloff was arrested Friday on two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree theft and third-degree burglary, all class D felonies, as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and fifth-degree theft. He is currently being held in the Lyon County Jail.

+1 
Crime Scene Do Not Cross
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

City Government & Features Reporter

Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.

Related to this story

24-year-old man stabbed numerous times in George, Iowa

24-year-old man stabbed numerous times in George, Iowa

According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 300 block of East Indiana Ave. at 8 a.m. for a party who had been stabbed. Upon arrival, they found the victim, who was taken by ambulance to Rock Rapids and then flown to Sioux Falls. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Major storm hits upstate New York with a blanket of snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News