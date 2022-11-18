16-year-old charged in Lyon County stabbing

GEORGE, Iowa -- A 16-year-old is accused of stabbing a Rock Rapids man, who was caught committing a burglary in George.

The juvenile, whom the Lyon County Sheriff's Office did not name in a statement, is charged with willful injury, a class C felony. The 16-year-old is being housed in a juvenile detention center in Cherokee.

At 8 a.m. on Oct. 30, deputies responded to the 300 block of East Indiana Avenue for a party who had been stabbed. Upon arrival, they found 24-year-old Devin Gerloff, of Rock Rapids, and the 16-year-old. Gerloff had been stabbed numerous times. He was taken by ambulance to Avera Merrill Pioneer Hospital in Rock Rapids and, then, flown to Sioux Falls.

An investigation revealed that Gerloff was caught committing a burglary in the 300 block of South Virginia St., where an altercation with the juvenile took place. During the altercation, the 16-year-old stabbed Gerloff numerous times, according to the statement.

Gerloff was arrested Friday on two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree theft and third-degree burglary, all class D felonies, as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and fifth-degree theft. He is currently being held in the Lyon County Jail.