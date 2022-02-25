16-year prison sentence for Canady's role in fatal shooting

SIOUX CITY -- Members of Martez Harrison's family asked the judge for the maximum prison sentence possible for Lawrence Canady.

Since Harrison's shooting death outside a Sioux City bar on May 1, their family has been ruined, they said Friday, and Harrison's 2-year-old daughter asks to see her daddy nearly every day.

"You didn't just take my friend, but the love of my life and my child's father," Jessica Goodman, the mother of Harrison's daughter, said in a victim impact statement directed toward Canady. "His life mattered. Maybe not to you, but to me, my family and his family, it mattered."

District Judge Patrick Tott did not say if he was swayed by the family's statements, but he sentenced Canady, 21, of Sioux City, to 16 years in prison, the maximum allowable, for voluntary manslaughter, willful injury causing bodily injury and serious assault. Tott then revoked Canady's probation from his conviction in a 2019 shooting case and imposed the five-year prison sentence that had been suspended, increasing his total sentence to 21 years.

Canady avoided a sentence of life in prison without parole after a Woodbury County jury in December did not convict him of first-degree murder, instead finding him guilty of the lesser manslaughter charge for his role in the shooting death of Harrison outside Uncle Dave's Bar, 1427 W. Third St. Canady waited with Dwight Evans outside the bar for Harrison, and when Goodman arrived outside the bar to pick him up, Canady punched her in the face, telling her it was revenge for Harrison assaulting a friend's girlfriend.

Harrison and Canady began fighting in the street before Harrison fell to the ground. Court documents say that while Harrison was down, Evans fired a shot into Harrison's flank, then fired a second, fatal shot into his chest. Canady continued to punch Harrison in the face and kick him in the head after the second shot before fleeing on foot with Evans, 17, who is scheduled to stand trial July 26 for first-degree murder and other charges.

Harrison, 22, of Sioux City, died later at a Sioux City hospital.

Canady's attorneys had argued that Canady acted in self-defense.

Canady on Friday told Harrison's family he was sorry.

"Me and 'tez been friends for many years," Canady said. "I'm up here stressing. It hurts. It burns."

He apologized specifically to Harrison's mother, Latonya Mills, who he said always treated him like a son whenever he was in their home.

Speaking earlier in the hearing via video conference, Mills said she is doing her best to forgive Canady, but he has ruined her family.

"You're guilty. Regardless if you pulled that trigger or not, you're guilty. And you're supposed to be his friend," Mills said.

Canady also was ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to Harrison's estate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.