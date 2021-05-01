17-year-old taken into custody on murder charge after west side shooting

SIOUX CITY -- A 17-year-old was taken into custody Saturday in connection with a fatal west side shooting in the wee hours Saturday.

At around 1:02 a.m. Saturday, Sioux City police officers were dispatched to Uncle Dave's Bar, 1427 West Third St., for a report of shots fired. Officers found a male lying in the street suffering a gunshot wound, according to a press release from the police department.

Officers provided aid to the male and he was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

At 4:33 a.m., officers received a report of a male matching the description of the shooter in the 1100 block of West 21st Street. Officers found a 17-year-old male and a handgun.

The 17-year-old, who has not been identified, was taken into custody on charge including first-degree murder, willful injury, assault while participating in a felony and going armed with intent.

The investigation is ongoing and the name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of his next-of-kin.

