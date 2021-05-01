 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
17-year-old taken into custody on murder charge after west side shooting
0 comments
alert

17-year-old taken into custody on murder charge after west side shooting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A 17-year-old was taken into custody Saturday in connection with a fatal west side shooting in the wee hours Saturday. 

At around 1:02 a.m. Saturday, Sioux City police officers were dispatched to Uncle Dave's Bar, 1427 West Third St., for a report of shots fired. Officers found a male lying in the street suffering a gunshot wound, according to a press release from the police department. 

Officers provided aid to the male and he was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. 

At 4:33 a.m., officers received a report of a male matching the description of the shooter in the 1100 block of West 21st Street. Officers found a 17-year-old male and a handgun. 

The 17-year-old, who has not been identified, was taken into custody on charge including first-degree murder, willful injury, assault while participating in a felony and going armed with intent. 

The investigation is ongoing and the name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of his next-of-kin. 

How to prevent theft from your vehicle
Police car
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News